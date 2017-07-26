Miami Beach hotel remains shut down after electrical fire

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after a Miami Beach hotel caught fire, some hotel guests continue to struggle in finding new accommodations, Wednesday.

Those stranded guests planned to stay at Deauville Beach Resort, located along Collins Avenue at 67th Street, before the building was evacuated and shut down due to an electrical fire.

Melissa Meruelo, the general manager at the hotel, said close to 800 people were relocated. “We own another property on Collins and 51st and one on Sixth, so we check to see what’s available. It’s been close to 800 people that we had to relocate.”

The Deauville is losing more than guests, however. The 16th Annual Miami Salsa Congress was previously scheduled at the resort to take place on Friday night, but event organizers said they are doubtful. “We’ve done it there for three years, but I just can’t wait,” said Miami Salsa Congress spokesperson Rene Gueits. “I can’t wait for any news — good news or bad news, so we just have to move.”

Fire investigators told 7News that it may be weeks before the building becomes operational again.

The hotel’s general manager remains hopeful and said the goal is to have the necessary inspections done ahead of Friday, get the dance floor installed and welcome the three-night international dance party.

Fire rescue crews responded to the hotel at around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, where they were greeted to heavy smoke lingering in and around the building. Miami Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Jorge Linares said the automatic sprinkler system was able to put out the fire before rescue crews arrived.

“I’m seeing everybody’s faces worried,” said hotel guest Hotel Martinez. “Yeah, it kinda got me.”

The cause was found to be malfunctioning wiring connected to a chiller, which was rented to help keep the building cool, according to fire investigators.

City officials claim the hotel was hit with a violation on July 19 for installing the chiller without the proper permit. The hotel was told to stop using the chiller until they got approval, which they did not.

Several inspections will continue to take place before a decision is made on whether or not the hotel will reopen.

