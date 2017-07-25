Miami Beach hotel evacuated after fire

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach was evacuated early Tuesday morning, due to an overnight electrical fire.

Fire Rescue responded to the hotel located along 67th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 2 a.m.

Officials said the automatic sprinkler system was able to put out the fire before rescue crews arrived.

7News spoke with some of the hotel’s guests, who said, they were woken up by a fire alarm in the middle of the night.

“We were on the 16th floor, so we had to go down like 16 flights of stairs to get out here,” said one guest, “and I thought it was like a false alarm at first, but then when we got to the bottom it was super smokey and we were coughing a lot and we’ve been out here for like two-and-a-half hours now.”

The hotel has since started to let people back in room-by-room, as many of them had early morning flights to catch.

Many guests have had to be relocated to different hotels.

The hotel’s power has been completely shut off. According to officials, there is an electrician working to find the problem.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Collins Avenue was shut down. However, it has since reopened.

