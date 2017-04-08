MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Easter Bunny came a week early to Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Parks’ annual Spring Eggstravaganza made for an “egg-cellent” day out and about for children and their families. Hundreds of people came out to North Shore Park along A1A and 72nd Street for the city-hosted event.

Looks like #MBParks Spring EGGstravaganza is a hit. We'll be at North Shore Park until 1 PM. Stop by 🐰 pic.twitter.com/VXXAL3cuod — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 8, 2017

The pint-size participants raced to find eggs and treats hidden throughout the park.

Easter Sunday falls on April 16 this year.

