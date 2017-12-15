Miami Beach family who survived fire surprised with Christmas gifts

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to help a family who lost their belongings after their Christmas tree burst into flames, Friday morning.

Ericka Molina and her two daughters were able to escape from the burning unit along Washington Avenue, near 15th Street, in Miami Beach, just before 8 a.m.

Security cameras captured thick black smoke coming from the front door of the unit as Molina and one of her daughters ran to safety.

One of the daughters said she thought about returning to the burning apartment to rescue her pet parakeet but did not have time and instead called 911.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames within minutes.

Officials said the girl’s split-second decision likely saved the fire from spreading to the neighboring unit.

7News cameras captured the unit’s charred front door, Friday afternoon. Video from inside the unit shows furniture with heavy smoke damage.

Amid the chaos and loss, firefighters and police officers stepped up to lend a helping hand to the family, bringing cardboard boxes filled with toys, gift cards and groceries.

“We try to help every day,” said Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez. “We’re going to make sure that those kids get a Christmas that they don’t forget and not because of the fire.”

Molina expressed her gratitude to the first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty. “Thank you, thank you for everything and the support in the community,” she said.

It remains unclear what caused the fire to ignite. Investigators said an air freshener plugged into the wall or a light may be to blame.

Officials said the fire serves as a reminder for residents to observe caution inside the home this holiday season.

Molina and her daughters will stay with family while they figure out their next step.

