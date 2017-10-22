MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Early voters in Miami Beach will have an opportunity to voice their choice, beginning Monday.

As early voting gets underway, residents will weigh in on several races, including mayoral candidates and two commission seats. They will also decide whether to end alcohol sales at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. on Ocean Drive.

For polling stations and hours, click here.

The special election in Miami Beach will be held Nov. 7.

