Miami Beach commissioner to resign, plead guilty to criminal charge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco plans to resign from office and plead guilty to a criminal charge on Tuesday, The Miami Herald reported.

According to the report, Grieco’s resignation stems from a campaign finance scandal. He will reportedly plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of accepting a political donation disguised through a straw donor, a violation of state campaign finance law.

Grieco will reportedly receive one year probation. He will not be able to run for office during this time.

Grieco, 42, was once considered a strong contender for mayor of Miami Beach before he dropped out of the race in late July.

Grieco is also a former state attorney. His resignation will come just weeks before his term as commissioner was set to end.

A spokesperson for Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said he had no comment on the matter.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.