Miami Beach Commissioner resigns ahead of pleading guilty to criminal charge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco has officially resigned ahead of pleading guilty to a criminal charge.

According to the Clerks Office, Greico submitted his resignation letter via e-mail shortly after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

The letter read, “Effective immediately, I tender my resignation as Group 2 Commissioner for the remaining two weeks of my term. Serving our Great City of Miami Beach has been my greatest honor. Thank you for giving me that opportunity. When I began my service as Miami Beach Commissioner in 2013, my paramount goal was to leave Miami Beach in a better condition than when I started. I am confident I have done that, and more. I have always done my best. I hope you will agree, and will find the time to work with me in my private life, as I continue to find creative ways to make Miami Beach the BEST City in the Sunshine State and beyond.”

This comes a day after a Miami Herald report that stated Grieco’s resignation stems from a campaign finance scandal. He will reportedly plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of accepting a political donation disguised through a straw donor, a violation of state campaign finance law.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.