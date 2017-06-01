Miami Beach business owners oppose restrictions after weekend shootings

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A battle is brewing between business owners and city leaders in Miami Beach, days after a string of violent incidents during Memorial Day weekend sent the tourist destination spiraling into chaos.

Shootings, some of them fatal, stabbings and other violence during Memorial Day weekend, on or near Ocean Drive, has triggered calls for a rollback to a 2 a.m. closing time and other restrictions on the famed street.

But at a news conference held Thursday, business and property owners emphasized a 10-point plan put in place in 2016 that called for more money to increase police patrolling on Ocean Drive, better management and improved space on the sidewalks and outdoor cafes.

“We want the chance to finish the 10-point plan and continue the tremendous things on Ocean Drive that are happening, that are outstanding,” said Mike Palma, owner of the Clevelander and Essex: House hotels.

The owner of the popular Mango’s Tropical Cafe also spoke in opposition to the rollback. “In a live music cabaret district, it’s the only one of its type in the United States,” said David Wallack.

Another business owner said they cannot afford the financial hit that would come from earlier closing times. “The headlines around the world will be, ‘South Beach shuts down,’ or ‘South Beach nightlife shuts down,'” he said.

Some business owners said they would be open to a rollback of closing times on Ocean Drive, but only if the same rules apply for the rest of the city.

Others said a few bad apples, not the businesses, are to blame for the violence. “Gangbangers, those are the problem people,” said Wallack.

Mango’s owner said he does what he can to keep his restaurant free of problems, but on Tuesday night, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and others said the noisy club and others like it make their city worse.

7News cameras captured Levine and Wallack’s escalating war of words during a news conference. “Do you know what you did? You inherited a business,” Levine indicated as he pointed a finger at Wallack. “Go get a job. Go build a company.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.