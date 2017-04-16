Miami barbecue ends in house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami barbecue took a dangerous turn after a fire broke out overnight Sunday.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived on the scene on the 1900 of Southwest 18th Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

A neighbor said there was a barbecue going on next door, when flames broke out and began spreading into their backyard, killing the birds the neighbor kept in a cage.

There was some concern due to the propane tanks that were near,” said Erik Pace from City of Miami Fire Rescue. “There were some explosions that were heard. We were able to mitigate that issue.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

