Miami bail bondsman’s office burglarized

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a burglar stealing from a bail bondsman’s office twice over the weekend.

The man, seen wearing a construction vest, took two benches from outside the office on Northwest 14th Avenue and 15th Street, Saturday, officials said. He then waved to the camera before leaving.

He returned Sunday night, police said, and tried to take a concrete table, but it was too heavy for him to load into his truck. He left with another bench, instead.

The business owner hopes somebody recognizes the man from the video.

“I just want to see him brought to justice,” Alexey Gonzalez said, “and somebody that, if they know who he is, turns him in.”

Police said it happened at Fire Line Bail Bonds.

If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

