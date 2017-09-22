MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of assaulting a transit bus driver expressed his displeasure in disruptive fashion at his bond hearing.

Adduce Douglas, who is facing a battery charge over the incident, threw an expletive-filled fit in a Miami courtroom, Friday.

The foul-mouthed outburst followed Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer decision on bond. “You may have a valid defense, but right now, there’s probable cause for battery on the public transit employee,” said Glazer.

The judge then set Douglas’ bond at $5,000, enraging the defendant, who demanded an explanation.

When Douglas began to use profanity, Glazer asked Douglas to be brought back, but the defendant refused to comply and approached the camera, as he continued to scream at the judge. At one point, he spit at the camera.

“I’m holding you in direct contempt to court, and I’m sentencing you to 10 days in jail. Good day,” said Glazer. “That’s for being disrespectful in court.”

“Have a nice day,” Glazer added as Douglas was taken away.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.