Miami artist design showcased on Carnaval 2017 poster

MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnaval Miami is giving a sneak peek at the design expected to appear on their 2017 poster.

Miami-born and internationally acclaimed artist Alexander Mijares showed off a painting that will make up part of that poster on Thursday.

The painting is a tribute to Miami’s vibrant culture.

Carnaval Miami will unveil the full poster in February.

It will go up for auction at the Carnaval Live Gala at Jungle Island on March 10.

