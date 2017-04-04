Miami adult goes missing, may be in need of services

MIAMI (WSVN) - An endangered adult has gone missing, Sunday night, in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 57-year-old Hugo Valencia was last seen on Sunday, near the 700 Block of Northwest 102nd Street. He was seen wearing a blue shirt and beige pants.

Valencia stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said the 57-year-old left his residence on foot, and has not contacted any family members since leaving. Officials add that he may be in need of services, as well.

If you have any information on this missing adult, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

