MIA worker airlifted to hospital after fall

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker at Miami International Airport was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling onto the roof of a building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the worker fell an unknown distance from the roof of one of the facility’s buildings, just before 8 a.m., Wednesday.

He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

It remains unclear as to what led to the fall.

