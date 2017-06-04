MIA travelers react to London attacks

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers flying to and from the United Kingdom at Miami International Airport weighed in on Saturday night’s attacks in London that left 10 people dead, including the three attackers, and 48 injured.

Some travelers headed to and from London who spoke with 7News near the British Airways counter at MIA on Sunday said they are, understandably, on edge.

Wales resident Chris Peters said he is still reeling from the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, May 22. “I live in Wales, which is 200 miles away from London, but when I was going home last week, it was the time of the Manchester attacks,” he said. “I said to my wife, ‘I don’t want to go there and visit family. I don’t feel safe there.'”

One couple told 7News said they canceled their trip to London after hearing about Saturday night’s attacks on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. “We’re upset. We were excited to go to London, but safety is more important,” said traveler Mike Fisher.

Most flyers, however, said they will continue to go on uninterrupted. They said they will not let the terror that gripped London stop them from living their lives.

“There is a concern, but we stand up to it, showing them the British way of standing up,” said Keith Satchel, who was traveling to London. “We carry on business as usual. I’ll be working in London tomorrow morning … I won’t be frightened.”

What travelers seemed to agree on, in the aftermath of the attacks, was feeling a renewed sense of watching out for anything out of the ordinary. “You’re just extra vigilant,” said Peters. “When you travel, it’s not fun anymore. You’ve got to think, you’ve got to be vigilant. It’s scary.”

After the Manchester and London attacks, some said they will now think twice before heading to a crowded area. “Not actively avoid, but if I can, just to steer away from them, if possible,” said Satchel. “I wouldn’t change my travel plans. I’m not going to say, ‘I’m going to go to London tomorrow on a business trip.'”

Stay with 7News and WSVN.com for continuing coverage of the terror in London.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.