MIA to conduct emergency drill

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on the Palmetto or Dolphin Expressways may see a lot of activity on the tarmacs of Miami International Airport, Wednesday morning, but it will only be a drill.

MIA is conducting the full-scale emergency drill from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The drill will test emergency crews and their ability to respond to a major incident.

