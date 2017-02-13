MIA gym renamed after police officer

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A gym at Miami International Airport has been renamed after a Miami-Dade Police officer who stopped a man from a blowing up a gas station in 2013.

Fellow officers unveiled the new sign honoring Officer Mario Gutierrez during a ceremony, Monday morning.

The man trying to blow up the gas station stabbed Gutierrez multiple times before he was shot and killed in October 2013.

But Gutierrez said that he was only doing his job. “I thank you guys for the hard work you put in here. I thank everyone here that works with me and understands what I went through,” he said. “I know any one of them would’ve done the same thing, because I work with these guys and I know they’re cut out of the same mold.”

The officer spent several weeks in the hospital recovering.

