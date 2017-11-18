MIA concourse evacuated after ‘security incident’ in lobby

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have evacuated at least part of a concourse at Miami International Airport after what airport officials described as a “security incident,” Saturday night.

MIA officials tweeted that the incident took place in the lobby of Concourse J, prompting officers to clear the area.

Security incident lobby Concourse J. Police have cleared the area and are investigating. More information as available. Thanks. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) November 19, 2017

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has also responded to the scene.

It is unclear whether the concourse was partly or fully evacuated.

Police have not provided further details about the incident.

