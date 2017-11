MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Miami International Airport, Wednesday, to celebrate the return of EL AL Israel Airlines, which once canceled service at MIA in 2008.

EL AL will offer three weekly roundtrip flights from Miami to Tel Aviv.

Miami is the airline’s only destination in Florida.

