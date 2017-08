MIAMI (WSVN) - The Metromover, serving Downtown Miami and Brickell, will be closing this Sunday, Miami-Dade County officials said.

Construction in the area is prompting the shutdown of the transportation service, officials said.

Miami-Dade is providing free bus shuttle service all day Sunday. For more information, click here.

