KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Stargazers witnessed an out-of-this-world sight in the sky near Key West, Tuesday night.

A Monroe County sergeant’s dashcam captured a meteor shower, just before 11 p.m. The footage shows a shooting star streaking across the sky.

The meteor could be seen burning as it entered the atmosphere and broke up.

