Mercy Hospital evacuating patients ahead of Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mercy Hospital has started to evacuate over 200 patients as Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Atlantic, Wednesday.

Patients will be transferred to HCA East Florida facilities.

The hospital’s emergency room is closed to new patients while all current patients are continuing to receive treatment.

Family members of patients at Mercy Hospital can receive updates on transfer locations by calling 844-674-7431.

