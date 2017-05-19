OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a mental facility employee and a mail truck driver to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided in Opa-locka, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the employee was driving out of the Jackson North Community Mental Health Center when her Toyota sedan collided with a mail truck near Northwest 27th Avenue and 151st Street.

Firefighters had to extricate the postal worker, who became trapped underneath the truck.

Paramedics transported the mail truck driver to Jackson North Medical Center and the employee to Aventura Hospital.

Both vehicles were later towed from the scene.

