Men swim to shore after boat sinks in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man and his uncle swam safely to shore after their boat overturned off Key Biscayne, Tuesday.

They swam to shore and were exhausted by the time they reached land.

The two men then searched for help.

“We just took a wave wrong. We took on way too much water. The boat began to capsize and flip upside down, the motor stalled,” said Caleb Wilson. “I come running about three quarters of a mile ashore after we made it swimming about four miles out.”

Both were checked out by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and were not hurt.

