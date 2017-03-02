Men break into Palmetto Bay Metro PCS through neighboring business

PALMETTO BAY (WSVN) — Two men broke into a Palmetto Bay business last month, investigators said, then busted through a door into a neighboring Metro PCS.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery, including one man staring right at the camera, on Feb. 19.

The men broke into Pitman Photo Supply and Metro PCS on South Dixie Highway near Southwest 144th Street.

It is not yet known whether they took anything.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.