Memorial held for toddler fatally shot at Goulds apartment complex

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a toddler who was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade gathered to remember the child, Wednesday night.

According to police, 2-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas was shot and killed by a stray bullet while playing in the courtyard of the Arthur Mays Villas in the Goulds neighborhood, Friday.

Nearly 100 people gathered for the candlelight vigil at the site where the boy was killed.

The boy’s grandmother sobbed as she stood feet from where her grandson was gunned down.

“I’m very angry. I’m very hurt that nobody’s saying anything,” she said.

The Goulds community surrounded the boy’s mother. She gripped a large teddy bear as tears ran down her face.

Others begged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“I just need y’all to get that it’s going to be Christmas, and we have now lost a son from our community,” said memorial organizer Denzel Burnside III.

“We’re here now showing our respect to the 2-year-old who was unfortunately killed in this spot,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss. “Think about that.”

Minutes after the memorial, Moss held a town hall meeting next door. Elected officials, religious leaders and police discussed ways to end violence in the community and called on community members to step up and speak up.

“How long are we gonna continue to stay silent behind this nonsense?” asked Miami-Dade Police Major Samuel Bronson.

Police have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in this case to $30,000.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $30,000 reward.

