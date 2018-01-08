Memorial grows for teen gunned down in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial is growing for a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Homestead over the weekend, the second of two teens who fell victim to gun violence in under 48 hours.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad that he had to die that way,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

Standing in the same spot where he was gunned down, the woman mourned the death of Jatavious Williams, who was killed Sunday.

“I tried, we tried. That’s what is bothering me so much,” the woman said. “We tried to help him, and we just … we couldn’t.”

The woman said her own children had just returned home from Blakey Park on Southwest Sixth Street and 14th Avenue when, police said, three people walked up and opened fire.

“This park was full of people. Those cowards didn’t care about no one,” the woman said. “This park was full of kids, people exercising out here. They didn’t care.”

This is the second shooting to take the life of a teen in 48 hours. Danny Alvarez, 17, was shot and killed near Southwest Fourth Street and 31st Avenue in the City of Miami, at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Now, police and residents are searching for the killers as they push for an end to gun violence.

“Justice will be served. It will be, but it’s sad that it had to happen like this,” the woman said. “Someone had to lose their life over senseless foolishness.”

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.