Memorial Day Weekend events on South Beach to bring in big crowds

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach will be hosting Urban Beach Week and, for the first time, the Air and Sea Show during Memorial Day Weekend, but one canceled event is creating an uproar.

The Air and Sea Show will feature sky performances by a top-flight military fleet of jets, bombers and boats.

While some tourists are excited for the “drinks and fun,” another is excited for the “scenery and the young ladies.”

But it wasn’t all fun and smiles after the much anticipated World OutGames canceled most of their events, hours after before the 10-day LGBT-themed gathering was scheduled to kick off, due to financial issues.

A few small sporting events are still expected to take place as scheduled.

World OutGames was sponsored by the City of Miami Beach.

Participant Robert Wintemute had traveled all the way from London for the event. “I’m a bit pissed off,” he said. “I’d say it’s an embarrassment for Miami. I probably won’t be rushing back.”

The city later issued a statement that reads in part, “Due to the potential misappropriation of funds, the Miami Beach Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office have conferred and are jointly opening a fraud investigation.”

Wintemute said organizers went about it all wrong. “You don’t leave people in a lurch just like this,” he said.

Crowds, however, continue to pour in for Urban Beach Week and the Air and Sea Show.

Though these events will likely cause increased traffic at the beach, Ocean Drive will be closed during the holiday weekend, and both Washington and Collins Avenue will experience one-way traffic at night.

As the Fort Lauderdale Great American Beach Weekend starts on Saturday, route 81A will be closed and detoured in some areas along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police said so far, it has been smooth sailing in this section of Miami Beach, they and hope this trend continues throughout the weekend.

