Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $800 million

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now totaled at almost $800 million, which has encouraged many South Floridians to buy a ticket or two.

Before Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions’ jackpot is up to $343 million, while Wednesday night’s Powerball is up to $440 million. “It is kind of crazy,” said resident Megan Massacci. “It does seem kind of surreal to me.”

There was no winner in the most recent drawing, and that only encouraged many to keep spending at least $2 on a ticket. “This is huge,” said resident Paul Demos, “so for that reason, I’m going to buy double the amount of tickets I usually buy. I usually buy one a week, but I’ll buy two a week or even more. I’m hoping to become a first-time millionaire.”

Officials said the odds have been changed for both lottery games to increase the jackpots over a longer period of time. In October 2017, Mega Millions changed the numbers that players can choose, bringing their odds of correctly picking all six numbers to one in 302.6 million. In the old format, it was one in 258.9 million.

Those who have yet to play the Mega Millions lotto have until 10 p.m. EST to buy a ticket, while Powerball will draw its numbers on Wednesday.

