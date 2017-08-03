Mega Millions jackpot swells to $323 million

(WSVN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a sum of $323 million as players wait with bated breath to see if they hold the winning ticket.

The cash option would pay out $199 million before taxes.

There were four $1 million winners on Tuesday’s drawing – one in Virginia, one in Illinois and two in New York.

This is the tenth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The record for the largest payout was set by last summer’s $536 million.

The next drawing will be held Friday night.

