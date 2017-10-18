Medical marijuana lab catches fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A medical marijuana lab has caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade and crews are working to get the situation under control.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen shooting from the business, Wednesday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, several trucks that appear to be in a medical marijuana farm parking lot were on fire.

Crews rushed to put out the fire with water from a canal near the scene at Southwest 187th Avenue and 192nd Street.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video of the fire, showing a thick, black smoke filling the air.

Investigators said as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, no one was injured.

Officials are working to determine a cause for the fire. Police said they don’t believe suspicious activity was involved.

