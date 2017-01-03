Medical marijuana amendment takes effect in Florida

(WSVN) - More people in Florida now have access to medical marijuana after Amendment 2 went into effect, Tuesday.

Hundreds of doctors have already completed the training required to see patients regarding medical marijuana.

Under the new law, doctors and state health officials have up to six months to create a plan for distributing the drug.

Some conditions that may qualify a patient for the drug include cancer, seizures, muscle spasms, AIDS, glaucoma and Parkinson’s disease.

