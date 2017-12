ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A medical helicopter caught fire in the Florida Keys, Friday.

Monroe County’s oldest trauma chopper went up in flames while landing in Islamorada.

A patient was on board, but no injuries were reported. That patient was safely transported to a hospital.

