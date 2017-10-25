Medical examiner confirms 10-year-old died with heroin, fentanyl in system

MIAMI (WSVN) - A medical examiner has confirmed that a 10-year-old boy, who died in June, had two powerful opioids in his system.

An autopsy revealed fifth-grader Alton Banks had both heroin and fentanyl in his system when he died on June 23. Banks was visiting a pool in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood where he began vomiting after coming home and was found unconscious that evening.

In July, detectives said they did not believe Banks got the drugs from home. However, they said fentanyl can be ingested by simply touching or smelling small amounts.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney has begun an investigation into how the boy got in contact with the drugs.

