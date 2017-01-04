MDX offers toll cash back program to drivers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers will soon be able to get some cash back in their wallets through a new “cash back” program from the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, or MDX.

Anyone who spends at least $100 a year on MDX highway tolls with SunPass can register for the Cash Back Toll Dividend Program. According to MDX, the program will refund any toll revenues that are not used by the agency for construction, operations, or maintenance.

MDX expects to issue refund checks to 54,000 customers who sign up in the open enrollment period, which runs from Jan. 11 to March 31.

Tolls paid on the following highways are eligible for the program:

SR-112/Airport Expressway

SR-836/Dolphin Expressway

SR-874/Don Shula Expressway

SR-878/Snapper Creek Expressway

SR-924/Gratigny Parkway

MDX notes that tolls paid on Florida’s Turnpike, I-95’s Express lanes, or the new Palmetto Express lanes are not eligible, since those highways are not operated by MDX.

MDX relies solely on tolls for its operating costs, since it does not receive any federal, state, or local government funds.

For more on how to enroll in the cash back program, visit the MDX website.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.