MDX flashes warnings to off road vehicles just before MLK weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Florida highways are displaying words of warning in light of the upcoming three-day holiday weekend.

Signs above State Roads 836 and 112, as well as over Interstate 95, now say, “Off road vehicles prohibited on public roadways.”

This comes after authorities announced they will strictly enforce the law on any ATV or dirt bike riders on the roads during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Every MLK weekend for the past two years, ATV and dirt bike riders have taken over major highways as part of an unofficial rally organized via social media called “Wheels up, Guns down.”

Police said the movement has led to chaos and lawlessness.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.