MDPD respond to fatal shooting at NWMD home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers have responded to a fatal shooting at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

At around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, officials were dispatched to a home located at 14990 N.W. 9th Ct., where they found an adult male who was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

