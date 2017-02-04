MDPD investigate police-involved shooting in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Miami Shores, Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene, located near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 108th Street, at about 1 a.m. A special response team was also deployed to the scene.

According to police the officer involved was a Golden Beach police officer.

Helicopters could also be seen in the area, up until about 6 a.m.

Police blocked off a large perimeter from the Miami Shores neighborhood, all the way to Biscayne Boulevard. However, just before 7 a.m., they took down the perimeter.

