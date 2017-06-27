MDPD investigate death threats made to Fla. Rep. Jose Felix Diaz

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating after death threats were made to Florida Rep. Jose Felix Diaz.

According to investigators, on Sunday, Steve St. Felix posted a message to Diaz’s Facebook page, saying he would kill him if he showed up to a meeting.

In cooperation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, police have arrested and charged St. Felix.

