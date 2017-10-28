MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida officials provided an easy and safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.

On Saturday, the Miami-Dade Police Department invited anyone with expired, unused or unwanted pills to come and drop them off at seven locations, including the Northwest District Station in Miami Lakes, with no questions asked.

#HappeningNow National Prescription Take-Back Day until 2PM. Bring your unwanted medications to any #MDPD station listed ⬇️ See you there! pic.twitter.com/WQmYl9FldT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 28, 2017

The drug take back event was part of a joined effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration to prevent drug abuse and theft by ridding homes of any potentially dangerous narcotics.