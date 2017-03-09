MdoughW x Knaus Berry Farm sticky bun cookie launches on UberEats

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami, put aside your diet today, because today is the last day to order MdoughW and Knaus Berry Farm’s sticky bun cookie dough treat on UberEats.

MdoughW, a Miami-based company with a wildly popular Instagram account known for its delectable cookie dough creations, and our beloved Knaus Berry Farm, have come together to give us a sticky bun roll stuffed inside of a sugar-infused cookie dough topped with a vanilla glaze.

We go LIVE today at 11:00am on @ubereats Miami!!! Happy ordering 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🤗 @knausberryfarm 🙏🏻 . 📷@thenaughtyfork A post shared by mdoughw™ (@mdoughw) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:47am PST

The doughie dessert is exclusively available on UberEats through Thursday, March 9.

Just look at it. So graceful. Beautiful.

Today was an AMAZING day‼️‼️‼️‼️We will be back for round two tomorrow at 11:00am. Special shoutout to my MdoughW team and the awesome @uber_miami @ubereats team for working out of our office today and making things happen!! Thank you for all of your orders and patience 🍪🍪🍪🍪🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗😘❣️ Awesome video by 📷@bigbootyfoodies A post shared by mdoughw™ (@mdoughw) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Stop drooling and order it now on UberEats!

