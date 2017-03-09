MdoughW x Knaus Berry Farm sticky bun cookie launches on UberEats

Photo: UberEats on Instagram @ubereats

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami, put aside your diet today, because today is the last day to order MdoughW and Knaus Berry Farm’s sticky bun cookie dough treat on UberEats.

MdoughW, a Miami-based company with a wildly popular Instagram account known for its delectable cookie dough creations, and our beloved Knaus Berry Farm, have come together to give us a sticky bun roll stuffed inside of a sugar-infused cookie dough topped with a vanilla glaze.

 

The doughie dessert is exclusively available on UberEats through Thursday, March 9.

 

Just look at it. So graceful. Beautiful.

 

Stop drooling and order it now on UberEats!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus