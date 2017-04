MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the rescue of a person in Biscayne Bay, Saturday.

MDFR responded to a call for help Saturday evening after a person fell into the water.

The victim was pulled to safety and transported to a hospital.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.