MDFR rescue iguana trapped under fence

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the rescue of an iguana that was trapped under a fence.

MDFR crews sent 7News images of a green iguana that was rescued by firefighter Brad Schell.

The iguana somehow got stuck under a fence near Northwest 41st Street and 22nd Court in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Crews were able to rescue the iguana and release him into the wild.

