MDFR puts out boat fire, 3 on board uninjured

BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews worked to put out a fire that sparked on a boat in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after flames sparked from the engine room of the boat, south of the Broad Causeway, west of Indian Creek.

They provided 7News with pictures and were able to put the fire out.

Three people were on board, but no one was injured in this case.

