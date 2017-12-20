All clear given after suspicious package found at MDC Wolfson campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear after the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus was evacuated due to a suspicious package, Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson for the college, officials gave the all clear just before 6 p.m.
The campus was evacuated, but people are now allowed to return to campus.
According to the campus’ student publication, the package was a traffic measuring device found on the corner of Northeast First Avenue and Fifth Street.
