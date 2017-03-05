MDC hosts 2017 Special Olympics qualifier

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade College hosted a qualifier for the 2017 Special Olympics, Sunday.

The event, which was sponsored by the David L. Singer Memorial Foundation and the North Miami Beach Optimist Club, drew almost 300 athletes who competed for a chance to represent their community.

“It’s our qualifying game before these athletes have the opportunity to go to state games,” explained event organizer Bernadette Martin.

“I can’t wait to go to Orlando to win my 24th gold medal,” said Florida State Champion James Brewster as he beamed with pride. “And I will bring home the gold. And I love my fans. I love my people.”

Among the spectators cheering on the competitors were Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, Sebastian the Ibis and even Burnie from the Miami Heat.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.