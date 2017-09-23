(WSVN) - McDonald’s of South Florida is saying thank you to to local first responders — in the form of free meals.

According to company officials said firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, paramedic personnel and National Guardsmen nay stop by on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to enjoy a free Extra Value Meal.

To redeem this dine-in offer, first responders need to present a valid badge or identification at the front counter.

Officials said the free meals are the company’s way of expressing gratitude toward first responders for all they do in their communities, including relief efforts during and after Hurricane Irma.

The offer is valid at any of the 207 McDonald’s restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

