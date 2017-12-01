McDonald’s manager gets $110,000 for tip on murder suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A McDonald’s manager will get a $110,000 reward for tipping off police about a man accused of killing four people and terrorizing a Florida neighborhood for 51 days.

Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference Friday that Delonda Walker will receive “every penny” of the reward money. Initial reports said she was ineligible for the reward because she had not called a tip line first. Walker had told an officer about her co-worker having a gun on Tuesday, which led to the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.

Donaldson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. His victims were apparently randomly shot during October and November.

Donaldson worked at the McDonald’s. He left his loaded gun with Walker at the restaurant. She then told an officer who had been in the dining room.

In a statement, Walker said getting a reward never entered her mind. She said she simply “wanted to do the right thing.”

“This woman made the right choice and today we are a safer community because Ms. Walker did the right thing,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “If there was no reward, she would have made the same decision. She is what’s right about this city,” he said.

