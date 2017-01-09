McDonald’s giving free meals to law enforcement today

MIAMI (WSVN) - McDonald’s restaurants in Florida are giving out free meals to officers in support of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The fast food restaurant is offering a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner Extra Value Meal to police officers on Monday, Jan. 9. McDonald’s said members of the community are welcome to come in and thank officers for their hard work in keeping our communities safe.

No purchase is necessary, but officers must show a valid badge to redeem their free meal. The offer is good in-store only, with a limit of one free meal per customer.

All McDonald’s locations in the state of Florida are participating.

Thank you to all who came out for "Coffee with a Cop" this morning. We are grateful to @McDonalds for hosting this event. 👮☕️👮‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eXRCZQ2gIM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 9, 2017

Had a blast with @MiamiBeachPD Today. Thank you for everything you do for our community! ❤🚔🚨 #CoffeeWithACop pic.twitter.com/Y2lQtTS4Hs — McD's South Florida (@McD_SouthFla) January 9, 2017

Big thanks to @McD_SouthFla for supporting #LawEnforcement! Your support is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/HYBKnq8FSa — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 9, 2017

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.