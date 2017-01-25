McDonald’s giving away 100 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you didn’t know, McDonald’s has two new versions of the Big Mac — Mac Jr. and Grand Mac — and they’re celebrating by giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce for the first time ever in the U.S. — and 100 of these bottles will be given away in Miami!

One-hundred bottles of the beloved Big Mac Special Sauce will be available Thursday, Jan. 26, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1148 S. Dixie Highway in Coral Gables.

A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017

Customers are invited to stop by between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., line up on a first come, first served basis and are encouraged to say the phrase, “There’s a Big Mac for That,” in order to get their hands on a limited edition bottle.

If saying a catch phrase isn’t their thing, customers can also sing the Big Mac jingle or post photos to their social media platforms by following @McD_SouthFLA and using hashtag #BigMacForThat to win free items and prizes in-store.

Quantities are limited and may vary by restaurant.

For more information, click here.

